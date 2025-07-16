Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $36.69 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $36,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2%

Stryker stock opened at $390.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.46. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

