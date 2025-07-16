3,112 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,987,191.63. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock worth $186,222,373. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR opened at $148.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $150.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.00, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

