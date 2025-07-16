iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,034 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

