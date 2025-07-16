Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,169 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6%

T opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

