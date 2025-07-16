Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Reduced by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366,047 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,770,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $197.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.