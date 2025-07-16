iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Wealthgarden F.S. LLC

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MUB opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

