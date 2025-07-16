LMG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 134 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Duke Energy stock opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

