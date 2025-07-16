Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

