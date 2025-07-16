Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 97 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8%

ISRG opened at $512.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $566.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.86.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.



