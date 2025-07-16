SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 30,798 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,798 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000,000 after buying an additional 2,033,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bank of America by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

BAC opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

