Theory Financial LLC Acquires 5,125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after acquiring an additional 882,811 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,958.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,092,000 after acquiring an additional 475,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,973,000 after acquiring an additional 448,773 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

