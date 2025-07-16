Mechanics Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.94.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.6%

SHW opened at $338.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

