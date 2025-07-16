Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.7% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $556.72 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $560.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.17.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.