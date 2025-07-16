Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 83,701 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,701 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 44,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 510,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.0% during the first quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $129.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.16. The company has a market capitalization of $204.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

