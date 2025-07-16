Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 139,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $624.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $630.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.99. The firm has a market cap of $629.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

