iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,664,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.94 and a 200-day moving average of $188.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

