Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Has $22.18 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $22,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

