Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,678 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

