LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

