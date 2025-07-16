RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 3.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $48,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $150.75. The firm has a market cap of $198.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.61.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

