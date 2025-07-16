Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 6.2% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. BCO Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,166,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

