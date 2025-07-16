Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 15th

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, and Linde are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, storage, distribution or utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier. This includes firms that produce green hydrogen through electrolysis, develop fuel-cell technologies for transportation or power generation, and build the infrastructure needed for hydrogen refueling and transport. Investors buy hydrogen stocks to gain exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy and its potential role in decarbonizing industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $112.96. 4,411,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,762,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $486.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.86.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE SMR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.92. 8,993,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,960,823. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.11. The stock had a trading volume of 424,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,527. Linde has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.77 and its 200 day moving average is $453.36. The company has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

