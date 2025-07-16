Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,516 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $373.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average of $154.64. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

