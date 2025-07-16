Welch & Forbes LLC Has $192.33 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Stryker worth $192,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $390.80 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

