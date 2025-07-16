Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Novartis by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $119.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $124.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14. The company has a market capitalization of $252.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

