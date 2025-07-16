Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

