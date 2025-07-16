Top Defense Stocks Worth Watching – July 15th

Citigroup, GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, Boeing, BigBear.ai, Archer Aviation, and RTX are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or support military equipment and services, such as weapons systems, aircraft, naval vessels and cybersecurity solutions. These companies rely heavily on government defense budgets and contracts for revenue. Investors often view defense stocks as relatively stable, since national security spending tends to be less sensitive to economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,670,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,550,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.68. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $264.70. The company has a market cap of $280.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Rocket Lab stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. 15,624,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,738,340. Rocket Lab has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -113.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $233.04.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 62,811,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,307,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Archer Aviation stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,335,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,257,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.10. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.84. 1,488,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. RTX has a 12 month low of $101.52 and a 12 month high of $150.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

