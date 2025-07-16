iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,522,000 after buying an additional 1,536,021 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after buying an additional 4,421,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,708,000 after buying an additional 1,093,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,448,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.