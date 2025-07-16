Mechanics Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Booking by 521,609.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,352,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,449.44.

Booking Trading Down 1.6%

BKNG stock opened at $5,675.53 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,469.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,006.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

