Altman Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 138,198 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $702.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $638.26 and a 200 day moving average of $598.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $726.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

