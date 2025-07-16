Signaturefd LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $408.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.17 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

