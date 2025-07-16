Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,815,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 79,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 54,413 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 127,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DUK opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

