Equity Investment Corp Sells 1,244,102 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,244,102 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

