Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,809,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,980,629,000 after purchasing an additional 284,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,790,841,000 after purchasing an additional 236,315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,937,000 after purchasing an additional 724,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $2,184,364,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,940,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,416,000 after purchasing an additional 312,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.47.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $404.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

