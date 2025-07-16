Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

