5,296 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

