PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 53 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $386,831.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,442.26. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $613,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,282,283.36. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,533,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8%

CRM opened at $257.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.51 and a 200 day moving average of $287.73. The company has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.