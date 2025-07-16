Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,882 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.0%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $154.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.98. The company has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.