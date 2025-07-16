Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 29,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

