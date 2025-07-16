Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.21.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,474.75. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $308.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.78 and its 200 day moving average is $321.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

