Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $43.21 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $43,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $761.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $1,887,041.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,951 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,436 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

