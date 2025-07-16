Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $231.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

