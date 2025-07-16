Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $571.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.47. The firm has a market cap of $692.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $577.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.