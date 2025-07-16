Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,970 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.94.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $338.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.55 and its 200 day moving average is $347.98. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.