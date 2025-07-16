Shayne & Jacobs LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Shayne & Jacobs LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 130,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day moving average is $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

