Financial Alternatives Inc Sells 300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Alternatives Inc cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

HD stock opened at $359.19 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $357.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.31 and its 200-day moving average is $375.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

