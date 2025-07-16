Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $624.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $602.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $630.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.