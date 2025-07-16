Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VWO stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

