Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

