Summit X LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $446,421.70. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,227.39.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,260.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,226.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,054.65. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $536.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

